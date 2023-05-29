Short Interest in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Declines By 22.2%

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:PKX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 106,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,456. POSCO has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.
PKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
