Short Interest in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Declines By 22.2%

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKXGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

POSCO Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 106,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,456. POSCO has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 29.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading

