Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Increases By 100.0%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $36.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

