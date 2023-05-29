Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Declines By 27.6%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sappi Price Performance

Shares of Sappi stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890. Sappi has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

