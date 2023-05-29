Short Interest in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Drops By 28.5%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SI-BONE Trading Down 1.1 %

SI-BONE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 202,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,633. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $708,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $9,167,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,734 shares of company stock worth $7,452,628. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.