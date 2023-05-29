Short Interest in Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF) Rises By 19.0%

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sierra Rutile Price Performance

SRRHF stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sierra Rutile has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRRHF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sierra Rutile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sierra Rutile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

