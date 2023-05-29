Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Increases By 63.4%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the April 30th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 9.02%.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

