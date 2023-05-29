Short Interest in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Decreases By 32.8%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,400 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Shares of SPRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.77. 122,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.87. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.
