Short Interest in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Expands By 20.4%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 166,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $796,530. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.3 %

StoneX Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $82.77. 52,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,708. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.92.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

