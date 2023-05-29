Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Rises By 47.4%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Strattec Security Price Performance

About Strattec Security

Shares of STRT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $76.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.20.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

