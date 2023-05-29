Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Drops By 56.1%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swiss Re Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $25.27. 21,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Swiss Re

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

(Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.