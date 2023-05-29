Short Interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Increases By 21.1%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 642,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,595 shares of company stock worth $1,607,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Symbotic Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

NASDAQ:SYM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.10. 715,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,055. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

