Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Increases By 38.8%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 911,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLS. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Telos stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.00. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telos will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,603,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,693.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 179.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

