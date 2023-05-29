Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Drops By 30.4%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 6.0 %

TOMZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 87,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,145. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.12. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

