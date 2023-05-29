Short Interest in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Increases By 29.3%

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,700 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 730,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $16.11.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
URGN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers. It also focuses on developing RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release and hydrogel-based platform technology. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
