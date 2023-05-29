Short Interest in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Increases By 29.3%

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,700 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 730,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

URGN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers. It also focuses on developing RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release and hydrogel-based platform technology. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Stories

