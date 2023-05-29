Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Declines By 23.5%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 100,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE USDP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 275,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). USD Partners had a negative net margin of 68.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on USD Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

