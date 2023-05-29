Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Expands By 51.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,660,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 18,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.58. 3,393,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,293. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

