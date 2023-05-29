Short Interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Decreases By 10.2%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Vinco Ventures Stock Performance

Vinco Ventures stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,170. Vinco Ventures has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. It operates business platforms through the video-sharing social networking platform, end-to-end fully integrated programmatic advertising platform, streaming music non-fungible token platform, full-fervice digital commerce, new consumer product development and commercialization platform.

