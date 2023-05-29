Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Rises By 19.0%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 682.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 397,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 346,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 328,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 243,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GDO remained flat at $12.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,098. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

