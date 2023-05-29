Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Cap of $178.33 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Siacoin has a market cap of $178.33 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,134.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00324096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00552855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00065717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00412754 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,161,152,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.