Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 214.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicom by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,017. Silicom has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicom Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SILC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

