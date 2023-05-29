Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

SIX stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $496,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

