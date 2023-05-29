Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 18.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDTK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.09.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

