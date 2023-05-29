Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Up 19.4% in May

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $5.07 on Monday, reaching $105.05. 2,760,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,937. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

