SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -232.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SLG opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.