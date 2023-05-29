Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

