SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

SMTGF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

