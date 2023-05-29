Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Update

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,343,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. 14,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,450. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.29. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 422.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

