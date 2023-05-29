SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,287 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $95,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $294.41. The stock had a trading volume of 602,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,257. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

