Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in May

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971. Solaris Resources has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

