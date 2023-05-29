Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $189,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,391.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,693 over the last three months. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.80. 209,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,048. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.82. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.