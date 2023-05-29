Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $442.19 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $442.19 million and approximately $98.46 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017203 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,272.63 or 0.99976085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002275 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02105657 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

