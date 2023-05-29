South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

STSBF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,514. South Star Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

About South Star Battery Metals

(Get Rating)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. Its Santa Cruz project consists of approved exploration licenses covering approximately located in a producing graphite district. The company was founded on November 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

