South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
STSBF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,514. South Star Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.
About South Star Battery Metals
