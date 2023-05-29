Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,131. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.