SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,179 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,603. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

