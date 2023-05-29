Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Spin Master Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNMSF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.92. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spin Master Company Profile

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

