Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $99.58 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

