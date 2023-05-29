Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $128.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.19.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,163,836,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after buying an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

