Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Sold by Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd

Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd reduced its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,896,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589,601 shares during the period. Squarespace accounts for about 100.0% of Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd owned 0.07% of Squarespace worth $197,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 470,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,589. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $228.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.