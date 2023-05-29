Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:STRRP)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Star Equity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRRP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. 8,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

Insider Transactions at Star Equity

In other Star Equity news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $36,549.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,050,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,366.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 227,772 shares of company stock worth $204,776.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

