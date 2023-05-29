STASIS EURO Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $133.22 million and $115,933.73 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

