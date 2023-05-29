Steem Price Down 2.8% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Steem has a market capitalization of $81.50 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,702.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00329483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00555858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00066184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00415872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,194,439 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

