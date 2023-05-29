Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mercantile Bank accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 1.87% of Mercantile Bank worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,218.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.