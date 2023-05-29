Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 114,178 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,178 shares during the period. Hanmi Financial accounts for 2.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 1.49% of Hanmi Financial worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director Harry Chung purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,994.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $456.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

