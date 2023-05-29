Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 147,500 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,500 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises approximately 4.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Regions Financial worth $25,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

