Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Takes $12.78 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,000. Webster Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $36.89 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.