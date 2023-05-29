Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Takes $12.78 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,000. Webster Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Webster Financial Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $36.89 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25.
Webster Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.