STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
STM stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.06. 5,688,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,449. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Susquehanna lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.
STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
