STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

STM stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.06. 5,688,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,449. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Susquehanna lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

