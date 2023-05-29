StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Revvity (NYSE:PKI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Revvity from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.60.

Shares of PKI opened at $115.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revvity news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revvity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,569 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 243,398.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872,957 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Revvity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,936,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,324,127,000 after acquiring an additional 158,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revvity by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,579,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 105,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Revvity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

