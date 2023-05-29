StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
YRD opened at $2.05 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
