StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

YRD opened at $2.05 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 116.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

