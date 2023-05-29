StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLB. Citigroup raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.67. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 565,344 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 112.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,243,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.