StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE:NBY opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.